Al Pacino Clarifies Oscars Best Picture Moment, Says Producers to Blame

3/11/2024 2:33 PM PT
Al Pacino presentando Mejor Película
Al Pacino had a very awkward moment at The Oscars -- and it happened at the biggest possible moment in the night ... something he now says wasn't really his fault.

The legendary actor tells TMZ ... "There seems to be some controversy about my not mentioning every film by name last night before announcing the Best Picture award.  I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony."

He adds, "I was honored to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented."

Al finishes by saying he feels bad for any of the nominees who weren't mentioned before he announced the winner, saying ... "I realize being nominated is a huge milestone in one’s life and to not be fully recognized is offensive and hurtful. I say this as someone who profoundly relates with filmmakers, actors and producers so I deeply empathize with those who have been slighted by this oversight and it’s why I felt it necessary to make this statement."

If you didn't see it ... Al sorta stumbled his way to the Best Picture winner, which ultimately ended up being "Oppenheimer." The way he announced it, though, was very anticlimactic.

You could tell everyone was taken aback by the way Al spilled the beans -- even the "Oppenheimer" crew themselves weren't quite sure if he'd actually named them as the victors.

Of course, he had ... capping a virtual clean sweep of almost all the major categories. And, if anyone felt they weren't properly recognized in the moment -- Al's saying ... take it up with the Oscars honchos, 'cause I was just doing my job!!!

