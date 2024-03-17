Today's your lucky day because these famous females are rockin' green bikinis, and in celebration of St. Patrick's Day, see if you can guess who's showcasing their shamrocks in the pinch-proof pics!

Dip into this pot o' gold and see who's been stirrin' things up on social media with their revealing pics! From Eva Longoria to Kylie Jenner .... it's obvi these luscious ladies give zero lucks in their itsy bitsy teenie weenie green bikinis!

Check out our glorious gallery of green bikini babes and see if you're lucky like a four-leaf clover 🍀 ...