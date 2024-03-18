This Near-Mint Condition MacBook Air is Now Only $315

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

If you thought you'd never be able to afford Apple, think again. This nearly new MacBook Air is now within reach of mere mortals who don’t fancy selling their right arm for great tech.

With a 13.3-inch display, 128GB of local storage, and so much more, it can improve your workflow or browsing situation. Through March 24, it's yours for only $314.97 (reg. $599)!

Worried about it being refurbished? Don't be! It has a Grade "A" refurbishment rating, meaning it's in like-new condition aside from very minimal to zero markings on its exterior.

With a zippy 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, this MacBook Air does it all, offering enhanced processing power for better multitasking. Its vast 128GB of local storage allows you to hoard your digital life's treasures like a modern-day tech pirate. Meanwhile, the generous 13.3-inch widescreen display with 1440x900 native resolution brings photos and videos to life in vibrant color!

Wi-Fi connectivity? Check, because tethering yourself to a modem with an Ethernet cable is so 2005. And, yes, this pre-loved MacBook Air also has Bluetooth so you can connect peripherals like your mouse and earbuds. The pièce de résistance? A 12-hour battery life, ensuring an all-day work, browsing, or gaming experience that doesn't need immediate recharging!

Enjoy Apple innovation for less when you snatch up this near-mint condition 13.3-inch MacBook Air for just $314.97. Offer ends March 24 at 11:59 PM Pacific!