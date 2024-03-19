Tennis Player Arthur Cazaux Collapses During Match, Wheeled Off Court

French tennis player Arthur Cazaux suffered a terrifying health scare during his match Monday -- collapsing on the court as medics rushed to his aid.

Cazaux was waiting to return serve from Harold Mayot in the third set of their game at the Miami Open when he suddenly crumpled to the ground while the TV cameras were rolling.

Check out the video ... Cazaux was laid out on his back with his body twitching and his stiff arms pointing to the sky before they went limp.

Paramedics and the chair umpire dashed over to help Cazaux, while Mayot also came by to check on his opponent. Cazaux was eventually rolled off the court in a wheelchair.

Cazaux, who is ranked No. 74 in the world, retired from the match as he led 2-1 in the third set. Mayot and Cazaux split the first two sets, 6-4 and 7-5, respectively.

The umpire announced that Cazaux was throwing in the towel due to an illness without offering specifics.

According to weather reports, the temperatures reached the upper 80s to low 90s in Miami yesterday so that may have played a factor.