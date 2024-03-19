TMZ TV Recap: Kate Middleton Sighting, Ben Affleck Flat Tire, Bully Ray
TMZ TV Recap The Big Kate Middleton Sighting ... Ben Affleck's Flat, Bully Ray
3/19/2024 12:10 AM PT
It's Tuesday, and let's just say we started the week strong here at TMZ ... especially on TV.
TMZ Live
Kicking things off on "TMZ Live," we actually broke a big story in publishing the first video of Kate Middleton out and about and on her own two feet since December -- which hopefully puts all the rumors to rest, especially now that we can see she seems to be doing just fine.
The footage shows her looking relatively healthy and happy. So ... much ado about nothin'?
TMZ on TV
Next up, we have "TMZ on TV," where the gang talked about Ben Affleck's latest reason to be sad -- namely, the fact that he and Jennifer Lopez's car suffered a flat tire this weekend.
It was pretty funny to see them deal with it ... and even funnier to talk about on the show.
TMZ Sports
Finally, we land on "TMZ Sports" ... where Babcock and Mojo talked about wrestler Bully Ray.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!