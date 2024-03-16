Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ TV Recap: Oprah's Weight Loss, Alec Baldwin Case, Aaron Donald Retires

TMZ TV Recap Oprah Explains WW Exit ... Alec Baldwin Case, Aaron Donald Retires

3/16/2024 12:10 AM PT
Recap-Template_SAT

It's the weekend, and what better way to unwind than by recapping all our TV topics?!

TMZ Live

AVOIDING A BAD LOOK
TMZ.com

Let's start with "TMZ Live," where Harvey and Charles talked about Oprah Winfrey explaining why she left Weight Watchers -- the company she'd been with for years -- amid a new TV special she's airing that talks all about weight loss medications like Ozempic and others.

As O explained to Kimmel, it was to avoid a conflict of interest ... but when did that begin?

TMZ on TV

CALLIN' IT RIGGED
TMZ.com

Next, we land on "TMZ on TV" ... where the gang talked about the ongoing Alec Baldwin case out of New Mexico -- where he's facing an involuntary manslaughter charge (again).

He accused the grand jury this week of being rigged ... and some here think he's right.

TMZ Sports

CALLIN' IT QUITS
TMZSports.com

Finally, we land on "TMZ Sports," where Babcock and Mojo talked Aaron Donald's retirement.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later