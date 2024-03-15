TMZ TV Recap: Kyle & Mauricio Divorce on Table, *NSYNC Reunion, Mark Coleman
3/15/2024 12:10 AM PT
It's Friday, and there's no better way to head off into the weekend than by looking back at what we covered on TMZ ... and there was a lot, especially when it came to our shows.
TMZ Live
Starting off on 'TMZ Live,' Charles and Harvey discussed the looming divorce between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky -- which we know is all but certain at this point, based on conversations we've had with lots of people in that world. At this point, it's essentially over.
Kyle touched on this during Wednesday night 'RHOBH' ... and got emotional in doing so.
TMZ on TV
Next up, we got 'TMZ on TV,' where the gang talked about Justin Timberlake reuniting with Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick, making it an *NSYNC affair.
They performed together ahead of JT's new album dropping ... and boy, did they sound good.
TMZ Sports
Finally on 'TMZ Sports,' Babcock and Mojo talked the incredible recovery of Mark Coleman.
