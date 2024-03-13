TMZ TV Recap: Teyana & Leo, Prince William & Kate Middleton, Dak Prescott

It's hump day, and we're getting over it by talking about our TV topics ... which are fire!

Let's start on 'TMZ Live,' where Jacob and Charles talked about Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor -- who are both working on a movie together right now -- seemed to get touchy and flirty at a pre-Oscars bash over the weekend, with slight PDA included.

We've heard they aren't dating, and are only friends, but boy ... this sure felt like something.

Next up, we got 'TMZ on TV' ... where the gang talked about the ongoing mystery (and scandal) surrounding Kate Middleton, who hasn't been seen in public for months now.

Amid her edited photo drama, her hubby Prince William is keeping calm and carrying on.

Finally, on 'TMZ Sports,' where Mike and Ed talked Dak Prescott claiming he's being extorted.