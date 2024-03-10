TMZ TV Recap: Taylor & Travis in Singapore, 'Euphoria,' Antonio Tarver

We're just about ready to start a new week -- but before we do, let's review our TV topics.

TMZ Live

Starting out on "TMZ Live" ... Charles and Charlie talked about Travis Kelce flying out to Singapore to catch his girlfriend Taylor Swift's latest concerts in town -- where he was dancing and having a good time ... and where Taylor seemed to make a change for him.

Check it out ... it appears she made a lyric change, and perhaps out of respect for TK!

TMZ on TV

Next up, we got "TMZ on TV" ... where the gang discussed "Euphoria" star Nika King and her recent admission(?) that she's hurting financially amid delays for Season 3 of the show.

A follow-up interview suggested she wasn't really broke ... and we debate all that here.

TMZ Sports

Lastly on "TMZ Sports" ... Babcock talked to Antonio Tarver about the Paul vs. Tyson fight.