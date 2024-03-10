Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Recap: Taylor & Travis in Singapore, 'Euphoria,' Antonio Tarver

TMZ TV Recap Taylor and Travis Do Singapore ... 'Euphoria' Season 3, Antonio Tarver

3/10/2024 12:05 AM PT
We're just about ready to start a new week -- but before we do, let's review our TV topics.

TMZ Live

SINGIN' IN SINGAPORE
TMZ.com

Starting out on "TMZ Live" ... Charles and Charlie talked about Travis Kelce flying out to Singapore to catch his girlfriend Taylor Swift's latest concerts in town -- where he was dancing and having a good time ... and where Taylor seemed to make a change for him.

Check it out ... it appears she made a lyric change, and perhaps out of respect for TK!

TMZ on TV

GIVE ME SEASON 3!!!
TMZ.com

Next up, we got "TMZ on TV" ... where the gang discussed "Euphoria" star Nika King and her recent admission(?) that she's hurting financially amid delays for Season 3 of the show.

A follow-up interview suggested she wasn't really broke ... and we debate all that here.

TMZ Sports

KUDOS TO BOTH
TMZSports.com

Lastly on "TMZ Sports" ... Babcock talked to Antonio Tarver about the Paul vs. Tyson fight.

