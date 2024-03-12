TMZ TV Recap: Kate Middleton Edited Photo, John Cena Nude, Kobe Bryant

It's Tuesday, and we're off and running to start the week at TMZ ... especially on TV!

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

Let's start with 'TMZ Live,' where Harvey and Charles discussed the latest wave of scandal at Kensington Palace -- all thanks to a doctored photo depicting Kate Middleton with her children ... which she has now come out and admitted she edited herself, to the suspicion of many.

The Royals keep digging themselves a deeper hole with all this ... and it's getting spooky.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Next up, we got 'TMZ on TV' ... where the gang talked John Cena's nearly-naked stunt at the Oscars -- which practically saw him in his birthday suit on stage, and national television.

As it turns out, he wasn't nearly as naked as we all assumed -- but pretty damn close.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

Finally, 'TMZ Sports' ... where Babcock and Mojo discussed a big Kobe Bryant misspelling.