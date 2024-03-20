Guess Who This Spooky Kid Turned Into!

Before this bubbly boy in his striped tee turned into an actor and singer, he was just posing like a wicked kiddo, growing up in Washington D.C. and dreaming of his big standing ovation on the Broadway stage!

It's safe to say this "Simple Sponge" puts in work on the stage, sings to the rafters, and is a total theatrical genius ....but he's also a talented composer and plays the guitar like a pro!