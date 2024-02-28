Guess Who This Happy Boy Turned Into!

Before this smiling kiddo turned into a big shot in the music industry, he was just smiling for family picture day in Virginia, makin' beats/recording vocals in his bedroom, with big dreams of becoming a rapper one day!

He started out making tunes for music's hottest stars like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Kali Uchis, but now this record producer is puttin' out his own hits ... And, based on his Instagram feed full of delicious food, calling him a foodie is an understatement!