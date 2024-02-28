Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Happy Boy Turned Into!

Guess Who This Happy Boy Turned Into!

2/28/2024 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 2
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

Before this smiling kiddo turned into a big shot in the music industry, he was just smiling for family picture day in Virginia, makin' beats/recording vocals in his bedroom, with big dreams of becoming a rapper one day!

He started out making tunes for music's hottest stars like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Kali Uchis, but now this record producer is puttin' out his own hits ... And, based on his Instagram feed full of delicious food, calling him a foodie is an understatement!

Need one more clue ... maybe you could ask his girlfriend S.G.!

Can you guess who he is?

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later