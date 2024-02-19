Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Snow Ballin' Kid Turned Into!

2/19/2024 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 14
Before this cool kiddo in his beanie and gloves was mixin' tunes and hypin' up the crowd, he was just playing the piano, hitting his drums and making the fluffiest of snow balls in Dansenberg, Germany.

This international star has quite the resume to back up his global success ... working with some of music's hottest stars like Lady Gaga and the Black Eyed Peas. Perhaps if you saw this guy gettin' fit on Instagram with his shirt off, you'd have more clarity.

"If our love's insanity, why are you my clarity?"

Can you guess who he is?

