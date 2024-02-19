Guess Who This Snow Ballin' Kid Turned Into!

Before this cool kiddo in his beanie and gloves was mixin' tunes and hypin' up the crowd, he was just playing the piano, hitting his drums and making the fluffiest of snow balls in Dansenberg, Germany.

This international star has quite the resume to back up his global success ... working with some of music's hottest stars like Lady Gaga and the Black Eyed Peas. Perhaps if you saw this guy gettin' fit on Instagram with his shirt off, you'd have more clarity.