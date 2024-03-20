This 2-Pack of Ultrasonic Pest and Bug Repeller's is Now Only $20

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Are pests invading your space and causing frustration? You can end the reign of bugs and rodents with this eco-friendly and non-toxic repeller pack!

The Ultrasonic 360° Plug-in Pest Repeller is a device that utilizes advanced ultrasonic technology to rid your surroundings of unwanted rodents and insects, providing a safe and chemical-free solution for pest control. You can get a pack of two repellers for only $19.99 for a limited time.

It works by using the power of ultrasonic waves to deter pests in your home or workspace. These waves are emitted at varying frequencies, targeting the nervous systems of rats, insects, and other pests to drive them away!

Equipped with 360° surround traps, this device provides all-around protection against pesky pests. It creates a barrier that drives these unwanted rodents and insects out of the sensing range of 861 sq. ft. to 1291 sq. ft., ensuring they stay away!

These repellers are also completely non-toxic and chemical-free, making them a safe choice for families with children and pets while ensuring effective pest elimination. Plus, it constantly alternates frequencies, preventing pests from becoming immune to the sound waves and ensuring continuous protection of your space.

Banish bugs, rats, and other pests with a 2-pack of Ultrasonic 360° Plug-in Pest Repellers while they’re just $19.99 for a limited time!