This Portable 16-inch Monitor is Only $179.97

Your laptop may be portable, but it comes at the cost of multi-monitor setups that desktop users can roll with. That is, unless you can find a good plug 'n play portable monitor so slim you can carry it around with your laptop!

The Glance is a portable 16-inch HD monitor with no setup time, no drivers, and no need for an expensive separate monitor stand. Whether you're a travelling professional or just like to get a little work done at a coffee shop, this portable monitor gives you a second display to use however you please.

If you like to watch a movie while you work, the Glance has built-in speakers, so you don't have to rely on your laptop's audio. You can also connect external speakers or headphones via the 3.5mm audio jack. Other ports include two USB-C ports and a mini HDMI input. Your purchase even includes a charger block, two USB cables, and a mini HDMI cable.

You can even switch between landscape and portrait orientation. Plus, the whole thing only weighs 2.1 pounds and connects to a variety of devices, meaning you aren't limited to laptops. Hook your Glance up to Windows, Mac, Chrome, and Android devices supporting Samsung Dex. You can even connect it to a Nintendo Switch!