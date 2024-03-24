Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Hidden within this cute cheeky chick is an actress and cooking TV personality born in Ontario, Canada. She may not be a trained chef, but her cooking show and two cookbooks prove she know's what she's doin' in the kitchen!

Most recently, you've seen her out and about with Lindsay Lohan as they're starring in a movie together. Perhaps one of the most famous WAGS to a Golden State Warrior, she currently has a bun in the oven, and will soon have 4 cute kiddos to look after.