Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
3/17/2024 12:01 AM PT
Hidden behind this cute squishy face is an actor/singer who landed his first movie role in "The Beat Beneath My Feet" starring Luke Perry. He usually comes with a chiseled jawline and a charming English accent, so beware of the incoming clues and see if you can unscramble the unknown figure.
No question he's worked with some of Hollywood's hottest stars ... he played Cinderella's prince charming and cozied up to Camilla Cabello. And, his newest film premiered yesterday where he plays the love interest of Anne Hathaway's character.
Can you determine who this handsome fella is?