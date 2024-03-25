Katie Couric Thrilled to be a Grandma After Birth of Daughter's Baby

Katie Couric is reporting she's officially a grandma!

The former "Today" show host unveiled her new title on Instagram, while posting a photo of herself cradling her daughter Ellie's newborn, John Albert Dobrosky.

Katie says the nearly 7-pound boy came into this world Saturday morning and will go by the name Jay.

Of course, Jay was Katie's late husband and John's grandad, Jay Monahan, who died of colon cancer in 1998.

The famed news anchor uploaded other IG pics showing Ellie and her hubby, Mark, holding their first child as Katie's hubby, John, stood nearby handing out congratulatory cigars.

Katie's other daughter, Carrie, was also featured bonding with the little guy.

Katie says she's thrilled with her new grandma status, while Ellie and Mark are over the moon with their bundle of joy.