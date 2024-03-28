Eagles' Landon Dickerson Gets Lawn Mower After Massive Contract, Keeps Promise
It's a bad day to be long grass at Landon Dickerson's house ... 'cause the Philadelphia Eagles lineman held up on his promise to get a brand-new lawn mower with his $84 million extension -- and he's already testing it out!!
The 25-year-old guard went viral with his honesty earlier this month ... revealing he was exploring the idea of treating himself to a fancy outdoor appliance after securing his big payday.
Dickerson wasn't kidding ... 'cause the two-time Pro Bowler showed off his new toy on Wednesday, cruising down his driveway as he took the riding grass-cutter for a spin.
"I got me a mower," Dickerson casually said to the camera.
But it's not just any mower we're talking about -- Dickerson seemingly went all-out with his purchase, getting what appears to be a Gravely Pro-Turn 560 Kawasaki ... which comes with a whopping $15,249 price tag.
It was a pretty practical move, especially considering Dickerson's home has a huge yard ... and the guy takes pride in his stripes!!
Congrats on the money and the mower ... now maybe he can join the grounds crew at the Linc!!