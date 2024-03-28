Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Eagles' Landon Dickerson Gets Lawn Mower After Massive Contract, Keeps Promise

Eagles' Landon Dickerson Gets Mower After Massive Contract ... I Wasn't Kidding!!!

New Whip

It's a bad day to be long grass at Landon Dickerson's house ... 'cause the Philadelphia Eagles lineman held up on his promise to get a brand-new lawn mower with his $84 million extension -- and he's already testing it out!!

The 25-year-old guard went viral with his honesty earlier this month ... revealing he was exploring the idea of treating himself to a fancy outdoor appliance after securing his big payday.

03/13/24
TIME TO UPGRADE
Philadelphia Eagles

Dickerson wasn't kidding ... 'cause the two-time Pro Bowler showed off his new toy on Wednesday, cruising down his driveway as he took the riding grass-cutter for a spin.

"I got me a mower," Dickerson casually said to the camera.

Kawasaki Mower_sub
gravely.com

But it's not just any mower we're talking about -- Dickerson seemingly went all-out with his purchase, getting what appears to be a Gravely Pro-Turn 560 Kawasaki ... which comes with a whopping $15,249 price tag.

Landon Dickerson_Lawn Mower

It was a pretty practical move, especially considering Dickerson's home has a huge yard ... and the guy takes pride in his stripes!!

Landon Dickerson instagram story on lawn .

Congrats on the money and the mower ... now maybe he can join the grounds crew at the Linc!!

