Grab a Lifetime License for Only $30

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page

Tired of always having to whip out your work computer every time you need to access Microsoft Office? Consider this deal a sign to invest in your own license.

But instead of paying a monthly fee just to use your favorite MS Office apps, this deal only asks for a one-time payment in exchange for lifetime access to Microsoft Office 2019. The said fee? Only $29.97 for TMZ readers through April 2, regardless of whether you're a Windows or Mac user.

Windows 10 and 11 users and Mac users whose computers are updated to either Monterey, Ventura, or Sonoma, can take advantage of this deal on MS Office access. If you're Team Windows, you get Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019, and if you're Team Mac, you get to download Microsoft Office Home and Business 2019.

The Windows version offers Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. Meanwhile, the Mac license lacks Publisher and Access, but it makes up for it with the inclusion of Teams. Either way, you can install their licenses on a single computer, including whatever updates they may have in the future. You even get customer service support in case any of the programs run into technical trouble.