TMZ TV Hot Takes: Diddy's Surveillance Disabled, Bianca Censori Speaks, New Stadium Food

Let's kick things off with "TMZ Live," where Harvey and Charles shared an update on the saga surrounding the raids on Diddy's L.A. and Miami homes. As discussed, Diddy's camp called out the excessive force -- their words -- used in the search ... but they were unable to offer up footage of the feds' incursion as agents disabled the rapper's security system during the raid.

Next up, we got "TMZ TV" ... where the gang almost lost it over hearing Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori speak for, quite possibly, the second time ever. The Yeezy architect's Australian accent was on full display in the resurfaced clip from 2022 ... and she sounded totally different from the last time she opened her mouth.

Finally, we make our way to "TMZ Sports" ... where Mojo and the boys reviewed the best stadium food in the game in honor of MLB season kicking off. We dare you not to drool!!!