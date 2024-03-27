Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Recap: More Diddy Fallout, Will Smith Ticket, Vince Young KO

3/27/2024 12:10 AM PT
It's Hump Day, but we're gonna push through here at TMZ ... by recapping our TV topics.

TMZ Live

Let's start with "TMZ Live," where Harvey and Charles continued to discuss the fallout from the raids on Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami -- including the fact that someone in his entourage ended up behind bars on drug charges during their airport run-in with feds.

TMZ on TV

Next up, we got "TMZ on TV" ... with the gang talking about Will Smith getting a speeding ticket recently while driving along the PCH in Malibu -- and allegedly going a little too fast.

TMZ Sports

Finally, we got "TMZ Sports" ... where Babcock and Mojo discussed Vince Young's knockout.

