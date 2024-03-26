TMZ TV Recap: Diddy Raided, Taylor & Travis in Bahamas, Andre Lima Tattoo
TMZ TV Recap Diddy's Homes Raided by Feds ... Taylor & Travis Bahamas, Andre Lima
3/26/2024 12:10 AM PT
Another day, another slate of hard-hitting TV topics ... and we got it all for you right here.
TMZ Live
Let's start out on "TMZ Live," where Harvey and Charles discussed the latest development in the Diddy saga -- namely, his two homes in L.A. and Miami being raided by the feds ... and some people in his family being detained as agents stormed the properties with guns out.
TMZ on TV
Next up, we got "TMZ on TV" ... where the gang talked about new photos of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Bahamas vacation ... which showed they got wet and wild in the ocean.
TMZ Sports
Finally, we have "TMZ Sports" ... where Babcock and Mojo talked about Andre Lima's tattoo.
