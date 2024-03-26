Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Recap: Diddy Raided, Taylor & Travis in Bahamas, Andre Lima Tattoo

TMZ TV Recap Diddy's Homes Raided by Feds ... Taylor & Travis Bahamas, Andre Lima

3/26/2024 12:10 AM PT

Another day, another slate of hard-hitting TV topics ... and we got it all for you right here.

TMZ Live

COUNTRY-WIDE RAIDS
TMZ.com

Let's start out on "TMZ Live," where Harvey and Charles discussed the latest development in the Diddy saga -- namely, his two homes in L.A. and Miami being raided by the feds ... and some people in his family being detained as agents stormed the properties with guns out.

TMZ on TV

FUN IN THE SUN
TMZ.com

Next up, we got "TMZ on TV" ... where the gang talked about new photos of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Bahamas vacation ... which showed they got wet and wild in the ocean.

TMZ Sports

TOOTHY TATTOO
TMZSports.com

Finally, we have "TMZ Sports" ... where Babcock and Mojo talked about Andre Lima's tattoo.

