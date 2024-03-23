TMZ TV Recap: Kate Middleton's Cancer, Candace Owens Fired, Shohei Ohtani

It's the weekend, and what better to unwind than touch base on our TV show topics?!

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

Let's start with "TMZ Live," where the biggest news of the day dominated our entire show -- namely, the fact Kate Middleton publicly announced she'd been diagnosed with cancer ... and was now undergoing preventative chemotherapy ... this after weeks of speculation.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Next up, we have "TMZ on TV," where the gang talked about conservative firebrand Candace Owens getting fired from the Daily Wire -- this amid claims she'd embraced antisemitism.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

Finally, we land on "TMZ Sports," where Babcock and Mojo talked about Shohei Ohtani.