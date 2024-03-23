Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Recap: Kate Middleton's Cancer, Candace Owens Fired, Shohei Ohtani

TMZ TV Recap Kate Middleton's Cancer News ... Candace Owens Fired, Conor McGregor

3/23/2024 12:10 AM PT

It's the weekend, and what better to unwind than touch base on our TV show topics?!

TMZ Live

REVEALING HER STRUGGLE
TMZ.com

Let's start with "TMZ Live," where the biggest news of the day dominated our entire show -- namely, the fact Kate Middleton publicly announced she'd been diagnosed with cancer ... and was now undergoing preventative chemotherapy ... this after weeks of speculation.

TMZ on TV

GIVEN THE BOOT
TMZ.com

Next up, we have "TMZ on TV," where the gang talked about conservative firebrand Candace Owens getting fired from the Daily Wire -- this amid claims she'd embraced antisemitism.

TMZ Sports

UNDER INVESTIGATION
TMZSports.com

Finally, we land on "TMZ Sports," where Babcock and Mojo talked about Shohei Ohtani.

