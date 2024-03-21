TMZ TV Recap: Kate Middleton Records Breach, Megan Fox on 'CHD,' Larsa Pippen
TMZ TV Recap Kate Middleton Records Breach ... Megan Fox on 'CHD,' Larsa Pippen
3/21/2024 12:10 AM PT
We're almost at the finish line of the week here at TMZ, but we're still chugging along on TV.
TMZ Live
Let's start out on "TMZ Live," where Harvey and Charles talked about the latest development in Kate-Gate -- namely, a hospital staffer allegedly trying to access her medical records from when she was being treated at the London Clinic this year ... a major security breach, if true.
TMZ on TV
Next up, we have "TMZ on TV" ... where the gang discussed Megan Fox's new interview on "Call Her Daddy," with her addressing where things stand with Machine Gun Kelly.
TMZ Sports
Finally on "TMZ Sports" ... Babcock and Mojo talked about Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!