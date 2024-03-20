Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Recap: Oprah's Weight Loss, Kate-Gate Continues, Steph Curry

TMZ TV Recap Oprah's Weight Loss Embrace ... Kate-Gate Continues, Steph Curry

3/20/2024 12:10 AM PT
It's hump day here at TMZ, but we're still kicking ass on TV ... especially with these topics.

TMZ Live

Starting out on 'TMZ Live,' Charles and Harvey talked about Oprah's new TV special that's all weight loss drugs -- like Ozempic -- which she says she's turned to amid her ongoing challenges with weight ... something O says is now under control due to these miracle drugs.

EXTREME LENGTHS
TMZ.com

TMZ on TV

KATE-GATE CONTINUES
TMZ.com

Next up, we got 'TMZ on TV' ... where the gang continued to discuss Kate-Gate -- namely, the ongoing conspiracy theories surrounding Kate Middleton amid the latest sighting.

TMZ Sports

PRESIDENT CURRY?
TMZSports.com

Finally, we land on 'TMZ Sports' ... where Babcock and Mojo talked Steph Curry for Prez!

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

