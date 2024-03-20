TMZ TV Recap: Oprah's Weight Loss, Kate-Gate Continues, Steph Curry
3/20/2024 12:10 AM PT
It's hump day here at TMZ, but we're still kicking ass on TV ... especially with these topics.
TMZ Live
Starting out on 'TMZ Live,' Charles and Harvey talked about Oprah's new TV special that's all weight loss drugs -- like Ozempic -- which she says she's turned to amid her ongoing challenges with weight ... something O says is now under control due to these miracle drugs.
TMZ on TV
Next up, we got 'TMZ on TV' ... where the gang continued to discuss Kate-Gate -- namely, the ongoing conspiracy theories surrounding Kate Middleton amid the latest sighting.
TMZ Sports
Finally, we land on 'TMZ Sports' ... where Babcock and Mojo talked Steph Curry for Prez!
