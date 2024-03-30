Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ TV Hot Takes: Diddy Resurfaces, Gypsy Rose's Breakup, Travis Kelce Rocks Out to T-Swift

TMZ TV Hot Takes Diddy Resurfaces in Miami After Raids Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Breakup, Travis Kelce Rocks Out to T-Swift

032924_SAT_Hot-Takes

We're halfway through the weekend ... and what better way to unwind than with some TMZ hot takes?!

TMZ Live

OUT & ABOUT
TMZ.com

Let's kick things off with "TMZ Live," where Harvey and Charles gave insight into how Diddy's coping after the raids on his L.A. and Miami homes. As discussed, the Bad Boy Records founder kept it calm and cool during an outing in Miami with his twin daughters.

TMZ on TV

ONTO BIGGER & BETTER THINGS
TMZ.com

Next up, we've got "TMZ TV," where the crew compared Gypsy Rose Blanchard's breakup with husband Ryan Anderson to Ariana Grande's COVID-times marriage to Dalton Gomez.

TMZ Sports

TAYLOR ON THE BRAIN
TMZSports.com

Finally, we land on "TMZ Sports," where Mojo and the boys discussed Travis Kelce proving his love for girlfriend Taylor Swift during a golf outing with his pals.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later