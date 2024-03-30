TMZ TV Hot Takes: Diddy Resurfaces, Gypsy Rose's Breakup, Travis Kelce Rocks Out to T-Swift

We're halfway through the weekend ... and what better way to unwind than with some TMZ hot takes?!

TMZ Live

Let's kick things off with "TMZ Live," where Harvey and Charles gave insight into how Diddy's coping after the raids on his L.A. and Miami homes. As discussed, the Bad Boy Records founder kept it calm and cool during an outing in Miami with his twin daughters.

TMZ on TV

Next up, we've got "TMZ TV," where the crew compared Gypsy Rose Blanchard's breakup with husband Ryan Anderson to Ariana Grande's COVID-times marriage to Dalton Gomez.

TMZ Sports

Finally, we land on "TMZ Sports," where Mojo and the boys discussed Travis Kelce proving his love for girlfriend Taylor Swift during a golf outing with his pals.