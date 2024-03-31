TMZ TV Hot Takes: Billie Eilish Shades Taylor Swift, Hailey Refuels Selena Feud, Becky Lynch Citizenship

The weekend is coming to a close ... so you know we're wrapping things up with some TMZ TV hot takes.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

Let's start with "TMZ Live," where Harvey and Charles shared some unexpected shade Billie Eilish seemingly dished out towards Taylor Swift. As discussed, the Oscar winner appeared to take shots at Tay releasing multiple versions of her vinyl recordings ... calling it wasteful.

While she didn't name the "Bad Blood" singer by name ... it was clear Billie was talking about TS.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Next up, we have "TMZ on TV," where the team broke down the new Hailey Bieber-Selena Gomez feud theory circulating online. ICYMI ... HB posted on social media about Beyoncé's "Jolene" cover, clearly resonating with the song about manstealing.

Fans were convinced the post was a dig at Selena Gomez, who famously dated Hailey's hubby Justin Bieber back in the day. Although, not everyone was convinced there was any real drama here.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

Finally, we land on "TMZ Sports," where the boys celebrated WWE superstar Becky Lynch's major milestone of becoming a U.S. citizen.