Hunter Schafer Says She Doesn't Lean Into the Fact She’s Transgender

Hunter Schafer wants people to stop harping on the fact she's transgender -- in fact, she doesn't even take on trans roles anymore ... even though she became famous through one.

The "Euphoria" star tells GQ she's taking intentional steps to shift the public's attention away from her transgender identity ... saying she avoids mentioning the word "trans" in interviews and even refusing to take on any further trans roles in film/TV work she's doing.

Hunter says if she mentions the word trans -- or even touches on the topic in interviews -- that suddenly becomes the focus of a convo ... not to mention headlines thereafter.

HS explains ... "It took a while to learn that and it also took a while to learn that I don’t want to be [reduced to] that, and I find it ultimately demeaning to me and what I want to do. Especially after high school, I was sick of talking about it."

She continues, "I worked so hard to get to where I am, past these really hard points in my transition, and now I just want to be a girl and finally move on."

Hunter says she's aware she's one of the most famous trans people around -- and with that comes a whole lotta responsibility.

She says she feels guilt at times for not being more of a spokesperson for the community, but she thinks she can do more good by not talking about it ... and just getting on with her biz, without making that the centerpiece of her identity.

As we all know, she hit big-time fame by playing Jules Vaughn on 'Euphoria, a trans role. Now however, it sounds like she's trying to pivot away from that ... and just play girls, period.