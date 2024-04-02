Save $40 on This Discreet and Efficient Day/Night-Vision Camera

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Ever wish you had another set of eyes? Enter the Discreet Day/Night Vision Camera. The TOKK CAM Day- and Night-Vision Camera can be used as a dash cam, body cam, or security cam for only $48.79 (Reg. $89), saving you $40, with code SECURE20 used at checkout.

This camera is so portable and compact, you could strap it to a cat and start a live-action "Tom and Jerry" show. With the clarity of 1280x720p, every single detail is caught perfectly. Slap it on as a body cam and document your daily life in HD — because why not? And when the sun sets, it switches to night vision, so your adventure documentation can continue. Plus, with a built-in mic, you’ll catch every crunch, screech, and eerie sound that goes bump in the night.

Whether you want to document your life, feel safe in your car or home, or have evidence in case someone accuses you of stealing from the cookie jar, this Day Night Vision Camera has got your back: