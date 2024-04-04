TMZ TV Hot Takes: Diddy's Ciroc Replacement, Gypsy Rose's Visit W/Ex, Johnny & Josie Together

Celebrate hump day with some hot takes brought to you by the TMZ team.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

Let's kick things off with "TMZ Live," where Harvey and Charles break down the rumors surrounding Diddy and Ciroc ... and the belief 50 Cent is being brought in to replace the Bad Boy Records founder.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Next, on "TMZ TV," the crew discusses Gypsy Rose Blanchard's New Orleans visit with ex-fiancé Ken Urker -- and what it means for her relationship status. Remember, GRB is currently separated from her husband of 2 years, Ryan Anderson.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

Finally, on "TMZ Sports," Lucas shares how he linked Johnny Manziel to Josie Canseco's recent Instagram pic ... fueling relationship rumors for the two.