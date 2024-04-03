TMZ TV Hot Takes: Shannen Doherty Preparing For Death, JoJo Siwa's 'Bad Girl' Persona, Rashee Rice Crash
Tuesdays aren't so bad when you've got some TMZ TV Hot Takes to spice things up. Get the scoop below and turn things around!
TMZ Live
Kickstarting with "TMZ Live" ... where Harvey and Charles dig into Shannen Doherty's revelation she's preparing for her own death by getting rid of her material possessions.
TMZ on TV
Switching gears to "TMZ TV," where all eyes are on JoJo Siwa's bold new "Bad Girl" transformation at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards -- coming just a few weeks after she announced she was transitioning into her adult era with the release of her new song.
TMZ Sports
Rashee Rice finds himself in the hot seat after being involved in a car crash that left multiple people injured in Dallas last Saturday ... all discussed on "TMZ Sports."
