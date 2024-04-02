TMZ TV Hot Takes: Tori Spelling's Divorce Filing, Diddy's Easter Message, Mike Vrabel's Vegas Visit
TMZ TV Hot Takes Tori Spelling's Divorce Filing ... Diddy's Easter Message, Mike Vrabel's Vegas Visit
Have a bad case of the Mondays??? Cheer yourself up with some hot takes courtesy of TMZ.
TMZ Live
Let's start out on "TMZ Live," where Harvey and Charles broke down Tori Spelling's divorce filing ... and how the "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress broke the news to her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, while recording a podcast.
TMZ on TV
Next up, we've got "TMZ on TV," where the gang chatted about Diddy's decision to post about his daughter Love's Easter celebration ... instead of the raids on his L.A. and Miami homes.
TMZ Sports
Finally, we land on "TMZ Sports," where Mojo and Ed discussed how former NFL coach Mike Vrabel spent his free time recently. (Spoiler: He hit up Vegas!!!)
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!