TMZ TV Hot Takes Tori Spelling's Divorce Filing ... Diddy's Easter Message, Mike Vrabel's Vegas Visit

Have a bad case of the Mondays??? Cheer yourself up with some hot takes courtesy of TMZ.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

Let's start out on "TMZ Live," where Harvey and Charles broke down Tori Spelling's divorce filing ... and how the "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress broke the news to her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, while recording a podcast.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Next up, we've got "TMZ on TV," where the gang chatted about Diddy's decision to post about his daughter Love's Easter celebration ... instead of the raids on his L.A. and Miami homes.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

Finally, we land on "TMZ Sports," where Mojo and Ed discussed how former NFL coach Mike Vrabel spent his free time recently. (Spoiler: He hit up Vegas!!!)