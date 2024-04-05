Tom Holland's 'Romeo & Juliet' Costar Facing Racial Abuse, Director Says

Tom Holland's costar for an upcoming production of "Romeo & Juliet" that he's acting is getting dragged through the coals by trolls -- and now, the director is speaking up.

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers -- who'll be playing Juliet, opposite Tom -- has been getting bombarded with racist and bigoted vitriol over the past several days on X and other platforms ... this after it was announced she and TH would be acting in an 'R&J' play soon.

There's a variety of hateful comments being hurled her way ... including people commenting on her appearance, her fashion sensibilities, etc. It's all very mean-spirited, and awful.

Now, the Jamie Lloyd Company is defending their co-lead ... saying, "Following the announcement of our 'Romeo & Juliet' cast, there has been a barrage of deplorable racial abuse online directed towards a member of our company. This must stop."

While JLC did not name Francesca specifically, it's obvious this is about her, as she was announced as the show's leading lady just last week. Tom has been attached to the project since February ... and all this digital trolling is only just now kicking up.

They add ... "We will continue to support and protect everyone in our company at all costs. Any abuse will not be tolerated and will be reported. Bullying and harassment have no place online, in our industry or in our wider communities."

JLC assured fans the production will continue on, business as usual ... hoping to focus solely on bringing the beloved drama to life -- and pivoting away from all the discourse surrounding the talent.