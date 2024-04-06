Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?! Part 4
Launch Gallery
Sneaky Peepers! Launch Gallery
Getty

Ain't no teardrops on Sheryl Crow's guitar, however, there may be IF you can't find the discreet changes. It's time to get amp'd up and take in these two images ... Can you handle it?!

The country music star strung one up for a live performance benefiting The Michael J. Fox Foundation in Nashville, Tennessee. Yes, you should keep your eyes on the main stage prize, but take a peak at the background too 😜!

"If it makes you happy", go ahead and look for these damn differences ... "It can't be THAT bad!"

**HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Sheryl Crow photos!**

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later