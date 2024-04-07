Don Lemon Marries Longtime Fiancé, Tim Malone, in NYC

Don Lemon finally got hitched to his longtime fiancé, Tim Malone, Saturday night ... and a bevy of TV and other stars came out to see the fancy ceremony in NYC.

The former CNN host married Tim at Manhattan's Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church five years after Don first announced their engagement on Instagram.

The two looked spiffy dressed in their suits and bow ties with velvet jackets. They also brought along their two cute white pooches to watch them exchange their vows.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, officiated the wedding.

Other notable attendees were Matt Lauer, Jeff Zucker, Joy Behar, Tamron Hall, Clive Davis, Luann de Lesseps, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alec and Hilaria Baldwin.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds and their guests walked from the church to the Ralph Lauren Polo bar nearby for the reception.

And from the looks of it, everyone seemed to have a wonderful time judging from the smiles plastered on all their faces.