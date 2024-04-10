Actors Support 'Romeo & Juliet' Francesca Amewudah-Rivers After Racial Abuse

Hundreds of Black and non-binary artists are rallying around Francesca Amewudah-Rivers in the wake of the racial abuse she's facing since being cast opposite Tom Holland in "Romeo & Juliet."

An open letter -- initiated by Susan Wokoma and Somalia Nonyé Seaton -- was signed by almost 900 performers and published Wednesday in The Guardian ... where they praised Francesca as a rising star in London's West End theater district.

However, the note also addressed the racially charged abuse Francesca faced after being revealed as the romantic lead in the new production of the Shakespeare classic.

The letter reads in part, "The racist and misogynistic abuse directed at such a sweet soul has been too much to bear. For a casting announcement of a play to ignite such twisted ugly abuse is truly embarrassing for those so empty and barren in their own lives that they must meddle in hateful abuse."

Several notable names put their John Hancocks on the letter, including "Captain Marvel" star Lashana Lynch, "The Woman King" actress Sheila Atim, "New Amsterdam" lead Freema Agyeman, and "Ghosts" star Lolly Adefope.

This show of support comes a week after The Jamie Lloyd Company, the producer for 'R&J,' issued a statement slamming the racism one cast member faced online. Their statement doesn't mention Francesca by name -- probably intentionally -- it's clear she's the victim to which it's referring.

Tom has faced a barrage of comments urging him to speak out in defense of Francesca, as he's been noticeably silent on the situation. However, JLC's statement previously said the cast would be focusing "on the creation of our production" moving forward.

"Romeo & Juliet" is premiering in a little over a month at the Duke of York's Theatre in London ... and, according to the website, the 12-week run is already sold out.