Celebrate Spring With an Extra 20% Discount on This Wireless Keychain Charger

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

If you're anything like us, you love your Apple Watch for tracking all the steps you've taken on your hot girl walk and getting up-to-date notifications on the latest tea from your iPhone. Unfortunately, our precious devices don't have infinite battery life. However, you can ensure they have enough juice anywhere you go with this portable charging solution!

Meet the 2-in-1 wireless keychain charger, which can power up your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. It's now available at a price that Amazon's — just use code ENJOY20 through April 16 to snatch this up at only $15.19!

A smart addition to work bags and travel bags alike, this 2.45-oz dual-use charger has you covered for any Apple Watch product, regardless of series. Your Apple Watch will automatically begin charging upon contact thanks to a secure, magnetic design, and you can charge it up to five times thanks to the 2,500mAh battery.

This nifty keychain charger also supplies a Type-C port for your iPhone, boasting fast charging and even short circuit protection. Plus, its LED light signals how close your devices are to full power!