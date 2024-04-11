O.J. Simpson's Vegas Robbery Victim Says He Will Be Missed After Death

O.J. Simpson went to prison for robbing a guy at gunpoint -- and in the wake of his death, the victim from that case says he's gonna miss The Juice ... yes, seriously.

Bruce Fromong -- whom O.J. confronted in 2007 with a bunch of goons in tow in an attempt to recover sports memorabilia he believed had been stolen from him -- tells TMZ ... it's a sad time right now for family and friends of O.J.'s, and for those who really knew him.

Play video content

He tells us O.J. was a good father and a good man, and that he "will be sorely missed by many." Fromong not only forgave O.J. -- he befriended him too.

Fromong goes on to say O.J. had certainly made mistakes in his life ... but wasn't unlike anyone else who's sinned, and notes that only God can judge him. He goes on to tell us that the two of them remained in contact over the years, and they golfed together too.

Apparently, O.J. and Fromong were hanging out pretty often in recent years -- ever since he was released from prison on parole, where Fromong actually spoke on O.J.'s behalf.

Interestingly, Fromong says O.J. was actually supposed to do an autograph signing a couple weeks ago -- at least that's what he says O.J. was relaying to him and their friend group -- but that O.J. had backed out, saying he was too sick to do it.

Fromong says he didn't realize how ill O.J. actually was -- and that it was typical of him to downplay any sympathy. Fromong shared the last few text messages he personally sent O.J. -- and it looks like a lot of his texts had gone unresponded to dating back to the holidays.

Still, Fromong considered O.J. a close pal -- and he's mourning his dear old friend -- even though he was technically robbed by him in dramatic fashion way back when.