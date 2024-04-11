The Powerful JASHEN V18 Vacuum is An Additional 20% Off

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Not looking forward to cleaning your floors this spring? Dirt, grime, and other grubby particles can be easily banished with this cordless vacuum cleaner from Jashen!

Through April 16, the Jashen V18 vacuum (not available on Amazon!) is only $135.99 with code ENJOY20. It can clean carpets and hard floors thanks to its 2-in-1 dust brush and offers intelligent, ultra-efficient vacuuming.

With its roaring 350W digital brushless motor, this baby can pack a powerful punch during spring cleaning, offering quieter operations that won't scare your doggo. Its cordless construction gives you total freedom as you zip from room to room, while its high-capacity 2,500mAh battery offers 40 minutes of runtime, enough to chase down dirt and dust bunnies from every nook and cranny!

The JASHEN V18's smart LED screen displays everything from your current power mode to how long you can keep cleaning before recharging. With a dual charging wall mount that keeps the vacuum and its accessories organized and ready to go, the JASHEN V18 doesn't take much room. Plus, it reminds you to clean the filters so it can vacuum at its best!

See why CNN Underscored called the JASHENV18 a "formidable opponent to muck and dust!"