Relax My Dog Can Help Relieve Your Furry Friend of Stress for Under $25

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

If you can veg at home for hours and get lost in a binge-worthy series, why can't your dog do the same? You leave them all alone for hours anyway (some of us have jobs!), and the least you can do is keep them entertained while you're away!

Relax My Dog is an innovative app that streams music and videos not only to keep your dog occupied but also to help them alleviate anxiety, loneliness, stress, boredom, and hyperactivity, especially when you're away slogging at work or on vacation. Through April 16, you can score three years of access for only $23.99 with code ENJOY20!

Developed from over seven years of meticulous research, Relax My Dog has been found to help 87% of our furry pals worldwide. It delivers hours upon hours of engaging music and captivating video content just for dogs, which can also be looped so you can stream them endlessly.

And with the content being added regularly, your pup's tail is set to wag endlessly with new tunes and visuals to explore! You can calm anxious, stressed, hyperactive, lonely, or bored pups with Relax My Dog's media. The cherry on top is that no ad will dare interrupt your dog's relaxation session.