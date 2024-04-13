Iran Launches Air Attack Against Israel

Iran has launched an attack on Israel, the White House says in a statement ... and, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the country's prepared.

In a statement from the National Security Council spokesperson, the White House explains Iran's begun an airborne assault on Israel and President Biden's receiving regular updates.

The statement says the attack's expected to play out over several hours, and it reaffirms the Biden administration's support for Israel's security.

Video of the attack seems to be making its way to X ... though it's hard to tell exactly what's happening in the clips. The sound of planes can clearly be heard in some of the clips -- and people are saying it's Iranian drones heading for Israel.

Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong. pic.twitter.com/ykeItV7ZRi — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 13, 2024 @IsraeliPM

Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu put out a statement via his official X account ... telling people Israel's been preparing for an attack for some time -- and saying Israel will stay strong through the offensive.

This attack comes months after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing hundreds at a music festival in the country. Israel responded with a full offensive in the Gaza Strip ... one which has stirred up controversy all over the world.

Iran's leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly said Israel would be punished earlier this week ... and it appears now he was referencing this attack.