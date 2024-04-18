Porn Star Sophia Leone's Mom Told Cops She Drank, Had Suicidal Thoughts

Sophia Leone's death remains under investigation -- but we now know a bit more about what was relayed to cops when they found her body ... including the fact her mom said her daughter had been known to have suicidal thoughts.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, officers say they were dispatched to Sophia's apartment in Albuquerque, NM on March 1 -- where the caller said they'd found her body in her unit ... noting she was already dead.

When officers arrived, they say Sophia's mother told them she hadn't heard from Sophia in over 24 hours and grew concerned -- and something else of note ... cops say the mom told them her daughter was known to drink.

Unclear if that had anything to do with Sophia's death -- but another tidbit the mom apparently told officers is that Sophia was also known to have suicidal thoughts in the past ... although, again, we don't know if that played a part in her death here.

Frankly, much of the report is heavily redacted -- so it's hard to glean what exactly cops saw as it pertains to the death scene and her body ... but they do note that the family said they were aware she was in the adult film industry, and that they had access to all her cameras.

The cops say that more investigators were brought in to take a look at this, and they even dispatched a homicide unit to check it out as well -- finding her death suspicious.

We asked Albuquerque PD to clarify whether they were investigating this as a homicide -- something they previously told us wasn't the case -- and they reiterated they only consider the death suspicious, and that upon further investigation, they had no reason to believe it was a homicide.

We're told the homicide detective who was initially brought in was present for Sophia's autopsy -- the results for which are still pending -- and at that point, they were assured this wasn't in their wheelhouse ... noting there were no signs of trauma.

For now, Albuquerque PD says they're simply investigating Sophia's death as suspicious ... and say they have no further updates either. She was 26.