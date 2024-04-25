Texas Mayor Receives Noose In Threatening Package, FBI Investigating

Cops in Texas have launched an investigation with the help of the FBI after a small town's Mayor received a threatening package in the mail ... which included a noose.

Arcola, TX's Mayor Fred Burton -- who's Black -- received the package Tuesday which he says contained a rope fashioned into a noose inside, plus a note urging him to withdraw from his reelection race. Police say he contacted the authorities immediately.

The message couldn't be clearer ... reading "Get out of the race now!!" -- which Burton himself describes as a slap to the face as he read it.

He told ABC 13, "Especially on a Black man's face that he has to open up mail like that and see something like that. I thought we were better than that as a society."

The package wasn't postmarked, and with other inconsistencies, the Arcola Police Department wasted no time in reaching out to the FBI for assistance. The case is under investigation.