Emma Stone Wants To Change Back To Her Real Name Emily Stone

Emma Stone Scrub My Famous First Name ... Just Call Me Emily

Everyone knows Emma Stone by name, but now the famous actress wants to change it up with a more formal twist.

In an interview with "The Hollywood Reporter" this week, Stone said she's over being called Emma after all these years – and wants to be referred to by her real name, Emily.

emma stone in poor things
Stone explained that she originally settled on Emma Stone because another SAG-AFTRA actress had already snagged Emily Stone.

Several years ago, Stone says she "freaked out" and just couldn't do it anymore, deciding that she wanted to go the Emily route.

She says people close to her have gotten the memo, properly addressing her as Emily when they speak.

But, Stone admitted she would never correct her fans if they approached and called her Emma.

During the THR sit down, Stone was joined by her "The Curse" costar, Nathan Fielder, who always refers to her as "Em." Stone seems to be cool with that nickname coming from Fielder.

As for Emily, we'll just have to see if that name catches on the way Emma did. Time will tell.

