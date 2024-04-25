Emma Stone Denies Calling Jimmy Kimmel a 'Prick' at the Oscars

Emma Stone is shutting down the notion she was pissed off at Jimmy Kimmel when he cracked a joke about her movie, "Poor Things," while hosting the Oscars this year.

Remember, Emma went viral during the Academy Awards as she seemingly called Jimmy a "prick" after he poked fun at "Poor Things" for all its sex scenes. The camera caught her mouthing something immediately after Jimmy's shot -- however, Emma's now telling The Hollywood Reporter she didn't have any beef.

She said ... "I didn’t call him a prick. I wasn’t upset with him at all. I’ll have to look that up."

As Emma put it, she doesn't offend easily ... so it's unlikely she was upset with Jimmy over the roasting remark.

Even if she was secretly rattled by Jimmy's comment ... we're sure this isn't the moment she wants to be associated with from the 2024 Oscars. Emma did win an Oscar after all.

ICYMI ... Emma took home her 2nd Academy Award for her work as Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos' sci-fi flick. She previously won for her role in 2016's "La La Land."

Still, Emma didn't expect to take home this year's Oscar ... as she was thoroughly shocked when she took the stage, thanking the film's cast and crew.

Some were upset by Emma's win ... with many rooting for "Killers of the Flower Moon" actress Lily Gladstone heading into the awards show.

Lily was unbothered, however, and had a great time at the afterparties.