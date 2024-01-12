Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Emma Stone Daps Up Devin Booker, Bradley Beal During Win Over Lakers

Emma Stone Super Pumped For Suns In La La Land!!! ... Daps Up Booker, Beal

1/12/2024 7:17 AM PT
Emma Stone couldn't contain her excitement during her beloved Suns' big win over the Lakers ... going right up to the Phoenix bench and dapping up Devin Booker and Bradley Beal!!

TMZ Sports has obtained video of the "Poor Things" actress making her way out of Crypto.com Arena in the closing minutes of her team's 127-109 road win on Thursday ... and as she walked by the players, she made sure to show some serious love.

In the clip, you can see Stone -- who grew up in Arizona -- go right up to Book and Co. and express her excitement over the dub. The TV broadcast caught a bit of the interaction, too ... which also included a wave to Grayson Allen.

Book and Beal certainly deserved the special moment with the A-lister ... as they had 31 and 37 points in the contest, respectively.

Stone -- who attended the game with PT director Yorgos Lanthimos and costar Ramy Youssef (in the blue beanie in the vid) -- was reppin' PHX throughout the night ... rocking a team hat as she enjoyed the action from her courtside seat.

Stone may be stoked, but Purple and Gold backers certainly weren't ... as the Lakers continue their struggles after winning the In-Season Tournament last month.

