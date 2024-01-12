Emma Stone Says She's Been Applying to Get on 'Jeopardy!' for Years

Play video content Variety Awards Circuit

Emma Stone is a 'Jeopardy!' buff -- and says she's been trying to get on the show for years to no avail ... but that's because she's been applying as a normie, when she's anything but.

The movie star dished this interesting tale on a recent episode of Variety's Awards Circuit podcast ... revealing she's a huge fan of the long-running trivia show, and that she's even thrown her hat into the ring to be a contestant herself.

Of course, she was asked if she'd ever been asked to be on any of their celebrity iterations -- of which there've been several over the years -- but Emma says she's not interested.

Take a listen for yourself -- sounds like she wants to earn her keep among regular trivia buffs, and not be given any special treatment among the rich and famous. That's interesting ... the implication here is that she thinks she can hang with the brainiacs you normally see.

Emma also says she watches 'Jeopardy!' daily ... and keeps score of her answers throughout.

Here's hoping somebody at Sony hears this and gives her a ring -- considering all the turbulence they've been going through in recent years as it pertains to hosts, etc. ... an appearance from ES would be gold. Get on the horn and get her in the building already!