Emma Stone Embraces Graphic Sex in New Film, Plays Lady with Child Mind

Emma Stone is getting a lot of Oscar buzz for a new movie of hers -- where she's in some balls-to-the-wall sex scenes, baring it all ... even though her character's technically a child.

This one's a little dicey, but it's being talked about a ton this weekend among attendees at both the Telluride Film Festival here in Colorado and the Venice Film Festival in Italy -- where her latest offering, "Poor Things," got screened ... and which is getting rave reviews.

The movie's about a lady who gets brought back to life, Frankenstein-style, but this time ... with the brain of a young kid. So, she's back all doe-eyed/naïve -- and apparently horny too.

As far as what age she's supposed to be portraying in the film ... it's hard to pin down exactly, but some outlets have used the term "infant" to characterize the type of child she's playing (in an adult's body). Essentially, her role as Bella supposedly plays out a sexual liberation odyssey ... and word is, this one is raunchy as hell -- with ES embracing all of it.

If that sounds controversial, well ... that's because it is, but that's not stopping the director, Yorgos Lanthimos, from heaping on the praise -- let alone apologizing for the content.

During a press interview at Venice, Yorgos said Emma was with him every step of the way in terms of playing out the graphic sex he wanted to show on camera ... noting she was fearless in doing so and had no shame to show anything off. So, yeah -- full nudity it seems.

POOR THINGS is the most technically dazzling film Yorgos Lanthimos has constructed. A sexually liberating, pro-feminist, imaginative tale of reawakening & discovery featuring the best performance of Emma Stone’s career. Mark Ruffalo has never been funnier. A sensational triumph! pic.twitter.com/MqwJp8fQmG — Matt Neglia @Telluride (@NextBestPicture) September 3, 2023 @NextBestPicture

While the subject matter might come across as, perhaps, a little too edgy ... film snobs who are there and have seen it are groveling over "Poor Things" -- calling it a sensation, and also claiming that Emma is definitely going to be a front-runner for Best Actress come 2024.

BTW, Emma's flick is far from the only one at these film fests that apparently dabbles in hanky-panky. A good handful of others are said to do the same ... including some portraying gay relationships. S/O Jacob Elordi, Barry Keogan, Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott.