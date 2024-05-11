TMZ TV Hot Takes: Justin Bieber's Mom, Zayn Malik, Shaquille O'Neal

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes Justin Bieber's Mom ... Zayn Malik, Shaq

Another week comes to a close ... and, TMZ's got you covered with some of the hottest takes on television. Check out the best from the last week.

OVER THE MOON
On "TMZ Live," Charles and Jacob talk Justin Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette finally getting to share her excitement at her impending grandchild.

SOMEWHAT SHADY
Our "TMZ on TV" crew breaks down Zayn Malik claiming he's not sure he's ever been in love ... despite his long-term relationship with Gigi Hadid.

HEATING UP
And, "TMZ Sports" digs into Shaquille O'Neal's beef with podcast host Shannon Sharpe.

